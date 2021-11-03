Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.72 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUSMF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.46.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.