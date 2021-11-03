Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.
SABR traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 382,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. Sabre has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $16.88.
In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Sabre
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
