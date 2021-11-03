Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.

SABR traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 382,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. Sabre has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sabre stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 225.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of Sabre worth $53,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

