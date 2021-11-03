Safestay (LON:SSTY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.05

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.05 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 21.80 ($0.28). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 21.80 ($0.28), with a volume of 20,012 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Safestay in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.10 million and a PE ratio of 13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

