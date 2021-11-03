Saga Communications (SGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter.

SGA opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $139.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saga Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 15,848.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Saga Communications worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

