Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issues Earnings Results

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. 1,001,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,746. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAGE. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.55.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.