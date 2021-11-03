salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $345.00 to $360.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. salesforce.com traded as high as $302.70 and last traded at $301.44, with a volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.69.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.14.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 814,856 shares of company stock valued at $220,134,634 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.98. The firm has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

