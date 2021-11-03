Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY remained flat at $$3.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

