Sam Levinson Purchases 995 Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Sam Levinson bought 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $27,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sam Levinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Sam Levinson bought 5,000 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.93 per share, with a total value of $149,650.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Sam Levinson bought 6,899 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $227,529.02.

On Thursday, August 26th, Sam Levinson acquired 1,482 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.36 per share, with a total value of $50,921.52.

On Monday, August 23rd, Sam Levinson acquired 8,699 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $296,200.95.

On Thursday, August 19th, Sam Levinson acquired 1,257 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $40,865.07.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Sam Levinson purchased 336 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $10,221.12.

Shares of CSU stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. Capital Senior Living Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $28.67. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 503.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $269,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

