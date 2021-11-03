San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.03. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 302,435 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.18% and a return on equity of 352.49%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.