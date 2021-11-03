Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) & Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Head-To-Head Review

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $526.28 million 4.26 $96.95 million $3.75 12.86 Cadence Bancorporation $1.02 billion 3.08 -$205.53 million $0.74 39.03

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cadence Bancorporation. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Cadence Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 41.01% 13.81% 1.61% Cadence Bancorporation 50.27% 16.95% 1.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Cadence Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cadence Bancorporation 0 4 0 1 2.40

Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.96%. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.30%. Given Cadence Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Bancorporation is more favorable than Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 108.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cadence Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Cadence Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats Sandy Spring Bancorp on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The Banking segment include commercial banking, retail banking, and private banking lines of business. The Financial Services segment includes trust, retail brokerage, and investment services. The Corporate segment consists of parent-only activities, including debt and capital raising, and intercompany eliminations. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.