Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €51.50 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 37.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HFG. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.57 ($106.55).

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €82.34 ($96.87) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €80.36. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 52-week high of €97.38 ($114.56). The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

