Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $51.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 36,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,354. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

