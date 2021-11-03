Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sapiens International updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SPNS traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.42. 201,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,870. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $36.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.73.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sapiens International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 1,199.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 166,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Sapiens International worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.