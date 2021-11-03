Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SBBTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SBBTF opened at $37.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.04. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

