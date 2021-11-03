SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Gap Up to $20.21

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.21, but opened at $21.02. SciPlay shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 163 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

