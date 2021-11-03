Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,863 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 3.4% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in SEA by 30.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in SEA by 201.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $327,493,000 after acquiring an additional 796,591 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SEA by 34.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $608,311,000 after acquiring an additional 568,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEA by 1,443.5% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 557,729 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $153,152,000 after acquiring an additional 521,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

SE stock traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.68. 21,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,502. The company has a market capitalization of $191.89 billion, a PE ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.23.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

