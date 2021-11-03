Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Sealed Air stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.39. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $62.04.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sealed Air stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 267.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Sealed Air worth $53,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.