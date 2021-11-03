Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

SHIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,617,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,966,203. The company has a market cap of $168.46 million, a P/E ratio of 109.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 309,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

