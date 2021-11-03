Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) COO James Coffin Sells 5,752 Shares

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SMFR opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMFR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,814,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

