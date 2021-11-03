Semler Scientific’s (SMLR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $181.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SMLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a d- rating to an a- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $111.66 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $754.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.02.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%. Analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $180,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,100. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $406,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth about $2,103,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

