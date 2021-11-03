Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 30th

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

NYSE:SJR opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

