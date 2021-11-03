Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Gap Down to $12.44

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $12.12. Shell Midstream Partners shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 5,717 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHLX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after buying an additional 1,347,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after buying an additional 1,701,646 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 93,876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

