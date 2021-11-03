Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,146,300 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 2,674,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21,463.0 days.

Shares of Shimao Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. 1,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. Shimao Group has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.08.

Get Shimao Group alerts:

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.