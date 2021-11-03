ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,447 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of ShockWave Medical worth $39,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $747,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total transaction of $371,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,660,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV stock opened at $225.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.88 and its 200 day moving average is $188.10. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $237.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.58 and a beta of 1.31.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.57.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

