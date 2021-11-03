ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $240.93

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $240.93 and last traded at $239.71, with a volume of 18769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.79.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.88 and a 200 day moving average of $188.10.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $747,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,660,834. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

