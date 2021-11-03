Short Interest in ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Increases By 25.0%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 490.0 days.

OTCMKTS ADVOF opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $666.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

