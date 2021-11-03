Short Interest in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Rises By 34.9%

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the September 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 66,532 shares of company stock worth $2,359,246 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alico by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alico by 42.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alico by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alico by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alico by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $265.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.52. Alico has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Alico will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

