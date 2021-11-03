Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Declines By 21.0%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARZGY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

