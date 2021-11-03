Short Interest in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Drops By 18.6%

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 325,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of Avient stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $55.66. 397,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,911. Avient has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.82.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avient by 2,406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

