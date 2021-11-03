Short Interest in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Grows By 35.7%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,100 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the September 30th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 51.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.