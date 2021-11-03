Short Interest in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Grows By 35.7%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,100 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the September 30th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Axcella Health Company Profile
Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
