Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Drops By 23.8%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $8,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 62,541 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BTA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. 378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

