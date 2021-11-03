Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Declines By 16.7%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $135.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.02.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

