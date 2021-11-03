Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Decreases By 28.0%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of BTAFF stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

