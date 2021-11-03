Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Drops By 22.9%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,111,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 2,737,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,016.9 days.

OTCMKTS CLNXF opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

