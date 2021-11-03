Short Interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Grows By 26.0%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,600 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the September 30th total of 443,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGNT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $32,134,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $1,075,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $3,112,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

