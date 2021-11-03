Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Declines By 18.3%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 31.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $262.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

