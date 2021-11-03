Short Interest in Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Declines By 26.5%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS:HZNOF opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. Dexterra Group has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HZNOF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

