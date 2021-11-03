Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Decreases By 23.5%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECIFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electricité de France currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

