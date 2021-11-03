Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Decreases By 27.5%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 11,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. 40,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,612 shares of company stock valued at $753,665. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

