Short Interest in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Grows By 18.5%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 4,590,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,434,823. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after acquiring an additional 147,507 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Five9 by 10,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Five9 by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after buying an additional 224,120 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.19.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $157.75. The company had a trading volume of 28,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -222.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9 has a one year low of $130.32 and a one year high of $211.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average is $174.43.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

