Short Interest in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Decreases By 21.5%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 498,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 708.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEE Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. 6,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,924. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $38.07 million for the quarter.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

