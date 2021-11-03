Short Interest in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Drops By 21.4%

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 115,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE GNE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 49,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,232. Genie Energy has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $129.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 95.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

