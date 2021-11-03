Short Interest in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Drops By 21.4%

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 115,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of NYSE GNE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 49,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,232. Genie Energy has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $129.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter.
About Genie Energy
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.
