Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Increases By 23.1%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 746,500 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 18,596.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 922,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Graybug Vision by 80.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graybug Vision by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 204,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,531. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.92.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

