Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Declines By 17.4%

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 794,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of HISJF opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. H.I.S. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

