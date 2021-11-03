Short Interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Declines By 20.8%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at $29,830,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at $25,689,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after buying an additional 963,607 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $8,203,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 384,280 shares in the last quarter.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 316,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,497. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

