Short Interest in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Decreases By 17.9%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get International Seaways alerts:

INSW traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,706. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.