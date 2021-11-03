Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Drops By 19.3%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. 17,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,390. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
