Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Drops By 19.3%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. 17,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,390. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the period.

