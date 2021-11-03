Short Interest in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Decreases By 22.4%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 25.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 745,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $21,080,957.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock valued at $138,679,987.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,707,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $32,160,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $3,249,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $3,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.93. 1,200,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,741. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.89. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.