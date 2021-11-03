Short Interest in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Declines By 16.7%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,600 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 436,400 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 824,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. 2,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,135. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.61. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 6,157.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

