Short Interest in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Increases By 30.1%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Oscar Health news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 1,074,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $883,252,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $276,186,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $170,032,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $154,169,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $68,378,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSCR opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

